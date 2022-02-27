Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.76% of Arco Platform worth $31,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,849,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Arco Platform stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $579.35 million, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Arco Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Profile (Get Rating)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.