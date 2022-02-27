Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,000 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 10.09% of Silicom worth $30,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,996,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in Silicom by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SILC. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of SILC opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.68. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

