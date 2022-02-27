Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 134,000 Shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Edify Acquisition worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAC. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

