Verition Fund Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,165 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.27% of Orion Acquisition worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 6.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 22.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,182,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 91.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OHPA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

