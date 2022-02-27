29,126 Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after buying an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 182,916 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,253,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 72,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 277,842 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LADR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

