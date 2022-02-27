Man Group plc Has $825,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,373 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 739,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after buying an additional 95,918 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

