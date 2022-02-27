Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Man Group plc increased its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.52% of Lakeland Industries worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 217.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 154,589 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 170,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.06. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

