Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,100 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NetEase were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in NetEase by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,818,000 after buying an additional 505,426 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in NetEase by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 146,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in NetEase by 2,450.2% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 139,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $99.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $120.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

