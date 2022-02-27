APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) CFO Purchases $198,261.00 in Stock

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APA opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after buying an additional 732,392 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

