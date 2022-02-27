Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $253,200.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00.
Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $790,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $17,690,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.
Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.
