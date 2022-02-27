Alisa C. Norris Sells 6,700 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $55.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

