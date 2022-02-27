Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock worth $2,574,623 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

