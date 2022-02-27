Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cowen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of COWN opened at $30.34 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $827.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

