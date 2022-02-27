Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 738 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $5,151,000. Amundi bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $49,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,720,000 after buying an additional 81,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.95%.

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

