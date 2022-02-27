Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 12,759 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 227,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Science Applications International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

