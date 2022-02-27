Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 1,074.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Ultra Clean worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after acquiring an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 115,128 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,499 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.