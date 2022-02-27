Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.54% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,139,000 after buying an additional 40,571 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFM opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

