Invesco Ltd. Sells 614,023 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 614,023 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Chemours worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemours by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after buying an additional 90,340 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth $828,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 154,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.98. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

