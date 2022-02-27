Royal Bank of Canada Sells 455 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.83% of Southside Bancshares worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,785 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

