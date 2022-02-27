Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

YETI stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

