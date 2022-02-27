Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

