Zacks Investment Research Lowers Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

NYSE DFIN opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.00. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

