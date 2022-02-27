Zacks Investment Research Lowers Traeger (NYSE:COOK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COOK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of COOK opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Traeger by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

