Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 64.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Shares of CWK opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,421,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after buying an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after buying an additional 1,435,741 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after buying an additional 1,203,182 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,470,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

