Man Group plc Sells 17,565 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,565 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.77.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

