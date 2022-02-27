Man Group plc Buys 2,399 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $81.43 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.