Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

