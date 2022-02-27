Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,048,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 279,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.19). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.