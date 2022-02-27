Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$26.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D.UN shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$26.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.65. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.82 and a 52-week high of C$26.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

