Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Target Price at C$23.83

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE TRQ opened at C$26.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

