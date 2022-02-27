Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $34.00 at Barclays

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMB. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.62.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

