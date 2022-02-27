LPL Financial LLC Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,679,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 61,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 85,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

