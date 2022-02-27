Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NKLA opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Nikola has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock valued at $18,066,459. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nikola by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after buying an additional 610,117 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

