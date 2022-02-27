Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $114.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.39.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $231.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

