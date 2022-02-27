Bank of America Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $650.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $750.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.10.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $487.18 on Friday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $560.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.93. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

