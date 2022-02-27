Truist Financial Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $295.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for RingCentral’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $117.49 and a 12 month high of $390.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $1,146,285 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

