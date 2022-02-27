Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $140,516.26 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00.

Roblox stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

