DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT Lowered to $2.75 at National Bankshares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

DRTT stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,912,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,728,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 226,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

