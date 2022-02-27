Andrew Phillips Acquires 10,000 Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.
Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$16.45 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$12.51 and a 12-month high of C$17.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.
About PrairieSky Royalty (Get Rating)
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.
