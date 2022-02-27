Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Insider Sells $184,155.39 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chubb stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $211.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average of $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chubb by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,080,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

