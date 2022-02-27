Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $210.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $175.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Carvana by 155.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Carvana by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,553,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

