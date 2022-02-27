Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.19.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,446.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,376.06. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

