Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.36% of Brigham Minerals worth $36,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after buying an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNRL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

