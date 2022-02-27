LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 64.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Lennar by 131.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,468,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $24,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $77.86 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

