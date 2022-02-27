LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 311.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22,570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 270,848 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,138.3% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 98,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 90,574 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 391,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 78,808 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 267,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 77,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,021,000 after purchasing an additional 73,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $61.54 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $70.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37.

