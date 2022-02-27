Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $37.95 Million Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,726,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.41% of Sharecare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,053,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,820,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

