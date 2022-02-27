Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 32,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 125,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83.
Endurance Gold Company Profile (CVE:EDG)
