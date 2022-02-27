Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Up 1.5%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.23). Approximately 1,232,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,349,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.23).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.05. The stock has a market cap of £90.16 million and a P/E ratio of -43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guernsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.