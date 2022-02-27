Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Up 1.5%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.23). Approximately 1,232,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,349,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.23).
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.05. The stock has a market cap of £90.16 million and a P/E ratio of -43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile (LON:RBW)
