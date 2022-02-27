EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Trading Up 2.4%

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77.

About EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to Engold Mines Limited in May 2016.

