MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Trading Up 2.9%

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 29,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.50.
About MediaValet (CVE:MVP)
